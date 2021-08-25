WRENTHAM — A local business has more cereal boxes than an average grocery store.
Berkshire Hathaway Home Services/Evolution Properties, a real estate business in the center of Wrentham, has collected over 1,200 cereal boxes donated in a food drive to benefit area food pantries.
The cereal will go to food pantries in Attleboro, North Attleboro, Plainville, Norton, Mansfield, Wrentham and Franklin.
“We are almost at the end of our cereal drive for local food pantries and we have received well over 1,200 boxes of cereal that have been donated,” drive organizer and Realtor John Cacaccio said.
Cacaccio, a Norton resident, said the business is being buried by cereal boxes but wants more donations.
“We are all hoping that The Sun Chronicle and its readers can help put us over the top and reach 1,500 boxes of cereal,” Cacaccio said.
The drive is scheduled to end Tuesday.
Boxes of unopened cereal can be dropped off at the business at 26 Franklin St. (Route 140).
“I would be happy to pick up donated cereal boxes from local addresses in our community,” Cacaccio said.
He can be reached at 508-838-1483.
