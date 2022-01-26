WRENTHAM -- A local business owner says he will seek the Republican nomination for governor.
Chris Doughty, president of Capstan Atlantic and a local resident, released a video Wednesday touting his success creating jobs as the president of a company that manufactures metal machine parts, a business that stumbled at first when a critical piece of machinery broke down.
“With the right team, a little creativity and the willingness to work hard, just about any problem can be solved," he said. “This is the same work ethic and teamwork I will bring as your governor."
Capstan Atlantic is located on Cushing Drive in a small industrial park off Dedham Street (Route 1A), near the Norfolk line. The company produces gears and other metal parts for Capstan Inc. of California
In his video announcement, posted on his Facebook page, Doughty called for making Massachusetts more affordable, protecting businesses and recruiting high-paying jobs to the state. He also called for making Massachusetts an educational leader from early education through college and trade schools.
Doughty is seen as a moderate alternative to the other Republican who has announced a run, former state lawmaker Geoff Diehl, who has been endorsed by former president Donald Trump.
A father and grandfather, Doughty has never before run for political office. He's a graduate of Brigham Young University and Harvard Business School. Messages left for Doughty last week at his business, after reports he was planning a run for governor began to circulate, were not returned.
Attorney General Maura Healey, state Sen. Sonia Chang-Diaz, and Harvard University professor Danielle Allen are running for governor as Democrats.
Incumbent Republican Gov. Charlie Baker is not seeking a third term.
Doughty is the second area Republican to announce plans for a bid for political office this week. Julie Hall, a former Attleboro city councilor, will officially launch her second run for the 4th District Congressional seat on Thursday at a fundraiser from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Dublin Rose, 940 Fall River Ave., Seekonk.
(Material from The Associated Press was used in this report.)