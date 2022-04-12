WRENTHAM — Local businessman and gubernatorial hopeful Chris Doughty will take part in a Republican candidates forum next month, the latest of several he has said he’ll participate in.
Doughty said Tuesday he will be at the Norfolk County Republican Committee’s forum and straw poll May 10 at the Dedham VFW Post. He has also accepted invitations from TV stations WGBH and WCVB, and political reporter Jon Keller.
“To help the people make an informed choice, we need to tell them where we stand on the issues. There are so many serious issues confronting our state such as the cost of living, education, the economy and jobs, transportation, and public safety,” Doughty said in statement. “Each issue deserves more than a thirty-second sound bite. Our differences should be aired in public forums in an open discussion of ideas.”
Doughty may be lonely on the Dedham forum stage, however. At least one other Republican hopeful for governor has said he won’t attend.
Former GOP state Rep. Geoff Diehl’s campaign has said he will not be able to participate, according to MassLive. It was unclear if Shiva Ayyadurai, an unsuccessful U.S. Senate candidate who’s also seeking the Republican gubernatorial nomination would participate in the forum either. Republican Gov. Charlie Baker is not running for re-election.
The state primary is Sept. 6. The winner will go on to meet the Democratic nominee in the general election Nov. 8.
Attorney General Maura Healey, in answer to state Sen. Sonia Chang-Díaz’s gubernatorial campaign, has agreed to two televised debates ahead of the Democratic primary, but only after the party’s convention in June. Chang-Diaz has called for three debates before the convention, when delegates will endorse a candidate for the state’s top office.
“We have heard all about Diaz and Healey going to debate. Republicans should debate as well,” said Doughty.