Hundreds of people celebrated Wrentham’s 350th anniversary Saturday with a party befitting a town with more than three centuries of history.
The bash, held on the Town Common, offered many activities, including a foam party, lawn games, free hot dogs and hamburgers, face painting, music and a petting zoo.
Melissa Leary, who came with her son Brandon, 8, said she learned about the event from her parents, who are residents of the town. Leary said the event showcased the development and growth of Wrentham and how it continues to be an amazing place to live.
Leary’s sister, Casey McGrath of Wrentham, attended with her husband Griffin and their children, Skylar, 8, and Zachary, 6.
“I think this is a great idea. A 350th is incredibly impressive,” said Casey McGrath. “It’s great to raise kids here in Wrentham and it is a great atmosphere.”
Her daughter Skylar particularly enjoyed being covered in foam, a unique portion of the event that had kids playing in a pile of frothy white bubbles.
Braden Barros, 14, of Wrentham, an incoming freshman at King Philip Regional High School, joined his father, DJ Manny Barros, who was on hand to provide music for the event.
“It’s amazing. It’s a lot of fun. Everyone is having an amazing time. I loved the music and foam machine. The face paint station is amazing,” said Braden, who wore Batman face paint.
Ed Goddard, chairman of the Wrentham 350th Birthday Party Committee, was handing out free, handmade mini-cupcakes. He said the bash took about 18 months of planning.
“We’ve been overjoyed with the turnout of the event. If you can look around here, we probably already have 300 people and the events just started 25 minutes ago, so we are having a great turnout and great day,” Goddard said.
He decided to join the committee because there is a lot of great history in the town.
“I feel lucky to live in this town and to be able to join the committee and share the town’s history. Giving back to my community has been a great experience for me,” Goddard said.
Goddard said he gets joy from seeing so many at the event, but particularly the children.
“They’re universally happy. They’re going in the foam, playing different games, listening to music, and having free hot dogs and hamburgers that were donated by Shaw’s and cooked by the Lions Club. It’s a wonderful and great day,” he said.
The event attracted families from other communities, such as Leila Neves of Attleboro, who turned out with her husband Jason and their daughter Gabby, 6.
“It had a lot of fun activities for the little ones and my six-year-old is excited to get her face painted and try the foam,” the mother said.
Additional events are being held throughout the year to celebrate the town’s founding in 1673.
A breakfast for about 200 seniors at the senior center kicked off the events in January, a St. Patrick’s Day Party brought out hundreds to the local American Legion Hall, and many braved spots of rain in late May for William Sweatt Day that was also held on the common.
Upcoming events include a grand parade set for Sept. 16, and the burial of a time capsule, for which birthday party participants wrote notes about the celebration, on Oct. 15. The final event will be a gala at Lake Pearl on Dec. 2. All events are free except the gala which requires tickets.
The anniversary committee has raised more than $230,000 for the year-long celebration.
For more information about the events or about the town’s history, visit wrentham350.com.