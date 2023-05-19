SWEATT BUTTONS

These buttons will be available at Saturday's Sweatt Day in Wrentham.

 Submitted

WRENTHAM --- Sweatt Beach, Sweatt Fields, Sweatt Park and other gathering points of Wrentham obviously have one thing in common, they are named after one of the town's most well-known forefathers.

William Sweatt Day, a signature event in the town's yearlong 350th anniversary celebration, is set to take place from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday on the town common.