WRENTHAM --- Sweatt Beach, Sweatt Fields, Sweatt Park and other gathering points of Wrentham obviously have one thing in common, they are named after one of the town's most well-known forefathers.
William Sweatt Day, a signature event in the town's yearlong 350th anniversary celebration, is set to take place from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday on the town common.
Tents are being set up in preparation due to rain in the forecast.
Besides recognizing Sweatt, other key aspects of Wrentham's illustrious history will be highlighted at the event.
Various activities will celebrate notable homes and residents, but also draw attention to many lesser-known but significant facts about the town's history.
The main aim of the event is to "educate and stimulate interest in Wrentham's history, especially among younger residents in addition to being a public thank you to our largest benefactor, Mr. Sweatt," 350th Anniversary Committee Chair Edward Goddard said.
"We've had many residents submit dozens of articles, pictures, and artifacts for display," Goddard said.
They include William Sweatt and his wife's chairs, old tools, and items commemorating the town's 300th anniversary celebration. There will also be copies of stories of the town's past
Organizations will have exhibition tables showcasing their history.
Visitors can meet members of the historical commission, Pond Home, Sohoanno Garden Club, Lions Club, Holly Club, Knights of Columbus, Wrentham Police and Fire, Council on Aging, Sohoanno Garden Club, Girl Scouts, and town committees such as the town common landscape committee plus others sharing their history.
Local real estate agents Irene Levesque and Lisa Bailey will present notable local homes. Artwork by local seniors will be displayed.
There will be an interactive exhibit by the cultural council called "Tales of the Fiske" at the Old Fiske Museum on East Street (Route 140) near the common.
There will also be free ice cream and tacos with live music.
To honor the Brothers of the Brush, who wore pins on their hats during the town's 300th Anniversary in 1973, free Sweatt pins will be given out.
The location of the event is most appropriate as the town's main trust fund, the Sweatt Fund, was created with a donation from Sweatt to primarily care for the common.
The trust money is used every year for expenditures the town's budget isn't able to handle, including improvements to Sweatt Beach on Lake Pearl, Sweatt Park near the common, and Sweatt Fields off Randall Road, all which the recreation department oversees.
Anniversary committee member Karen Becker will present a sign walking trail to point out the Sweatt Fund's contributions to the town.
The town is home to Sweatt Hill, also known as Knuckup Hill off Randall Road, where the town operated a ski area from the 1960s to early 1980s.
Five buttons celebrating the landmarks named after Sweatt and made by anniversary committee member Grey Almeida will be available Saturday at no cost.
The anniversary committee has reached out to the community to suggest and provide information and historical artifacts on notable houses, people, and events for Saturday and the anniversary website.
It's not too late for residents and others to actively participate in Saturday's special day by bringing historical artifacts and stories to the town common.
"We encourage all residents to bring any Wrentham artifacts to show and we can display them," Goddard said.
Parking is available on the street, and at town hall, businesses, and courthouse.
Other 350th Anniversary events planned include a birthday party July 15 on the common, a parade Sept. 16 and a gala in December at Lake Pearl.
The anniversary committee has raised more than $230,000 for the celebration of the town's founding in 1673.
"Wrentham 350th events have been an incredible success," Goddard said.
About 200 residents attended a senior breakfast in January at the senior center that kicked off events, and a St. Patrick's Day party was also at maximum capacity, with 350 attendees inside and outside the American Legion hall.
For more information, visit www.wrentham350.com, which has all kinds of information about Wrentham's history.