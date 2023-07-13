wrentham 350th 1
The Massachusetts Bay Colony Militia prepares to fire a cannon May 21 during William Sweatt Day on the Wrentham common. It was part of the town’s 350th anniversary celebration.

 Dave DeMelia/For The Sun Chronicle

WRENTHAM — Happy birthday, Wrentham!

Residents can celebrate their town’s 350th anniversary with a birthday party noon to 3 p.m. Saturday on the town common.