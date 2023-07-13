WRENTHAM — Happy birthday, Wrentham!
Residents can celebrate their town’s 350th anniversary with a birthday party noon to 3 p.m. Saturday on the town common.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$12.99
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$37.99
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$76.99
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$140.99
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
WRENTHAM — Happy birthday, Wrentham!
Residents can celebrate their town’s 350th anniversary with a birthday party noon to 3 p.m. Saturday on the town common.
There could be some rain but the event is scheduled to go on regardless.
The 350th Anniversary Committee says there will be fun activities and entertainment for the whole family. Among them are:
While there will be no birthday cake, there will be 500 Wrentham 350 individually-wrapped cupcakes.
And the Gavel Public House restaurant near the common has created a WRENTHAM 350 SMASH drink in honor of the birthday.
Residents are reminded the town parking lot across from the common at the intersection of Franklin Street (Route 140) and Dedham Street (Route 1A) is under construction.
Attendees are urged to walk to the town common or park at a friend’s home nearby.
Parking options are also available at the Delaney and Roderick schools, the Wrentham District Courthouse, King Philip Regional High School, and King Philip Plaza on nearby Randall Road.
Events are being held throughout the year to celebrate the town’s founding in 1673.
A breakfast for about 200 seniors at the senior center kicked off the events in January, a St. Patrick’s Day Party brought out hundreds to the local American Legion Hall, and many braved the rain in late May for William Sweatt Day, which was also held on the common.
Upcoming events include a grand parade set for Sept. 16, burial of a time capsule Oct. 15, with the finale event a gala at Lake Pearl Dec. 2.
All events are free except the gala; that requires tickets.
The anniversary committee has raised more than $230,000 for the year-long celebration.
“Wrentham 350th events have been an incredible success,” anniversary committee co-Chairman Ed Goddard said.
For more information, visit www.wrentham350.com, which also has all kinds of information about Wrentham’s history.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.