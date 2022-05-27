WRENTHAM — A Norfolk County grand jury has indicted a local man and his girlfriend charged in the largest narcotics seizure in recent memory by the police department.
Cesar Caban, 40, who lives at The Point apartments off Route 1, was charged with trafficking more than 200 grams of fentanyl and over 36 grams of cocaine, and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, according to the indictments made public Friday.
The grand jury also indicted Caban and his girlfriend, Siobhan Harrington, 46, of the same address, on two drug conspiracy counts and one count of reckless endangerment of a child.
The couple were living in the apartment with their 10-year-old son, in addition to his girlfriend’s 65-year-old mother, Margaret Harrington.
The indictment transfers the cases against Caban and his girlfriend to Dedham Superior Court for trial. No date for arraignment was immediately scheduled.
Margaret Harrington has charges of conspiracy to violate drug laws and reckless endangerment of a child pending in Wrentham District Court.
All have previously pleaded innocent.
In addition to the large quantities of alleged narcotics seized in a Feb. 17 raid, police say they found several bundles of cash totaling $18,747. Prosecutors have filed a civil complaint in superior court seeking forfeiture of the cash.