WRENTHAM — Wrentham District Court Clerk Magistrate Michelle Kelley received a positive reception from Governor’s Council during a hearing Wednesday on her nomination for a judgeship.
Kelley, a longtime court official and the Wrentham District Court clerk magistrate for five years, was nominated by Gov. Charlie Baker last week to be a district court judge.
The governor’s council will vote on the nomination next week.
While a decision isn’t expected until next week, several councilors applauded Kelley for the respect she has within the court system and commended her staff at the courthouse.
Councilor Robert Jubinville, a Milton defense lawyer, announced at the end of the hearing he would vote in favor of her nomination.
Before she became clerk magistrate in 2017, Kelley was an assistant clerk at the court for 10 years and previously served as an assistant clerk at the Somerville District Court for 11 years.
Clerk magistrates have wide authority in the judicial system. They set bail for defendants, issue arrest warrants and search warrants, preside over show-cause hearings and hear some civil cases as well as motor vehicle ticket appeals.
If Kelley is confirmed as a district court judge, she will hear a wide range of criminal, civil, housing and juvenile cases as well as mental health petitions and civil litigation.
Among those attending the hearing in support, was Judge Thomas Finigan, the presiding judge at Wrentham District Court.
Kelley earned her bachelor’s degree from Emerson College in 1990, her master’s in business from Suffolk University in 1993 and her law degree from New England School of Law in 1997.
She has also been a part-time professor at Curry College for several years teaching business and labor law.
