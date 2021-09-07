WRENTHAM — The town’s annual end-of-summer celebration, Wrentham Day, is taking place Saturday after a year’s hiatus due to the pandemic.
The 36th annual event is scheduled to run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the town common.
The popular Wrentham Wroad Wrace is slated to kick off at 10 a.m.
Activities also include food, music, games and vendors. Town departments and groups always staff information tables.
Pat Patriot — the New England Patriots mascot is slated to make an appearance, Benjamin the Clown will perform magic tricks, and there will be a touch-a-truck for youngsters.
As for the race, registration and check-in begin at 8:30 a.m. on the common
Register at http://active.com.
The cost is $25 by Friday, $30 race day.
There are cash prizes, medals, merchandise prizes will be awarded by lottery, and all runners get a T-shirt.
There will also be Thirst Aid stations along the course, free water, Gatorade, bananas and pizza.
The 5,000-meter, 3.1 mile race, sanctioned by USA Track & Field, starts and finishes at the town common.
For more information about Wrentham Day and the race, visit wrenthamma.myrec.com.
The events are sponsored as usual by the Wrentham Recreation Department.
