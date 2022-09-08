WRENTHAM — The town’s annual end-of-summer blowout, Wrentham Day, is taking place Saturday.
The 37th annual event is scheduled to run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the town common, and the Wrentham Wroad Wrace is slated to start at 10 a.m.
Wrentham Day activities include food, music by Berkshire Valley Boys, games and about 60 vendors. Town departments and groups always staff information tables.
The New England Patriots mascot Pat the Patriot will be on hand from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. along with Patriot Cheerleaders.
Benjamin The Clown will make a showing from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with magic tricks, juggling and balloons, and other attractions for youngsters are face painting, trackless train rides and a touch-a-truck with police, fire and DPW vehicles.
Pioneer Engine Co. will be selling clam chowder, local baseball and softball groups will offer burgers and hotdogs, and the Wrentham Lions again will provide free banana split sundaes to children.
As for the road race, registration and check-in begin at 8:30 a.m. on the common. Registration is $25 by Friday, $30 race day, with cash prizes for top male and female performers and medals for male and female winners in eight divisions.
The 5,000-meter, 3.1 mile race, sanctioned by USA Track & Field, starts and finishes at the town common.
For more information about Wrentham Day and the race, visit www.wrentham.gov.
The events are sponsoredl by the Wrentham Recreation Department.
Thousands usually turn out for Wrentham Day.
The event was a go last year but two years ago took a hiatus due to the pandemic.
