Amir Tand of Bellingham enjoys his snow cone during Wrentham Day last September on the Wrentham town common.

WRENTHAM — The town’s annual end-of-summer gathering, Wrentham Day, is taking place Saturday.

The 38th annual event is scheduled to run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the town common.

