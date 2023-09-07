WRENTHAM — The town’s annual end-of-summer gathering, Wrentham Day, is taking place Saturday.
The 38th annual event is scheduled to run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the town common.
The popular Wrentham Wroad Wrace is slated to kick off at 9 a.m.
Activities also include food, music, games and dozens of vendors. Town departments and groups will staff information tables.
The New England Patriots mascot Pat Patriot will be on hand along with Patriot Cheerleaders.
Benjamin The Clown will make a showing with magic tricks, juggling and balloons, and other kids activities will include a Touch-a-Truck with vehicles from police, fire and DPW.
And the Wrentham Lions again will provide free banana split sundaes to children.
As for the road race, registration and check-in begin at 7:30 a.m. on the common. Registration is $25 by Friday, $30 race day.
There are cash prizes for top male and female performers, with medals for male and female winners in eight divisions. Merchandise prizes will be awarded by lottery.
Runners will get free water, Gatorade, bananas and Eagle Brook pizza.
The 5,000-meter, 3.1 mile race, sanctioned by USA Track & Field, starts and finishes at the town common.
Register at https://runsignup.com/wrenthamwroadwrace.
For more information about Wrentham Day, visit www.wrentham.gov.
The event is sponsored every year by the Wrentham Recreation Department, and thousands usually turn out.
