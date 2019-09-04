WRENTHAM -- Remnants of Hurricane Dorian may impact Wrentham Day Saturday, but the event is going ahead as scheduled.
The town's biggest celebration of the year is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. around the town common, with the popular Wrentham Wroad Wrace set for 10 a.m.
Forecasts call for rain and wind from Dorian as it races up the Eastern Seaboard and sweeps by the New England coast Friday night into Saturday morning.
"As of right now we are full steam ahead," Recreation Director Jeff Plympton said. "Hopefully, we don’t get too much rain in the morning."
There is the possibility of starting Wrentham Day an hour or so later, Plympton said.
It would be difficult to reschedule the event, the recreation director points out, since many of those offering activities are scheduled for other events other days, have been paid, and the Crackerbarrel Fair is the following weekend at the Wrentham Developmental Center.
There promises to be plenty of activities, games, food, music and town information booths as usual for Wrentham Day, sponsored by Wrentham Recreation, with proceeds benefiting rec programs and events.
More than 50 vendors are expected, Plympton said.
The Berkshire Valley Boys will be playing their blend of country, pop, rock classics and originals all days.
Two cheerleaders from the New England Patriots are scheduled to appear between 10 a.m. to noon, and the team mascot, Pat Patriot, is set to be present from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Benjamin the Clown will be doing balloon juggling and magic tricks.
The usual train and barn animals will be present, along with vehicles from the fire and police departments and Department of Public Works.
Again this year, Wrentham Youth Baseball and Softball Association will be cooking hamburgers and hotdogs and Pioneer Engine Company will be selling their clam chowder.
The recreation department will provide popcorn, snowcones and cotton candy at no charge.
Wrentham Lions are holding their first-ever pancake breakfast from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Original Congregational Church across from the common. Cost is $7 per person, $25 per family, and all proceeds will be donated to the Wrentham Food Pantry to fund holiday meals for those in need.
As for the road race, the 35th annual edition of the event is scheduled for 10 a.m.
The 3.1 mile, 5K race is officially sanctioned by USA Track & Field, with the course starting and ending at the town common.
Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. at the common.
There will be T-shirts for all entrants, along with refreshments and monetary and plaque awards for top finishers and merchandise awards by lottery.
Cost is $25 by Friday at www.active.com and $30 race day.
