Wrentham District Court Building
FOR FILE USE Wrentham District Court building. Wrentham, Mass.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

WRENTHAM — Gov. Charlie Baker on Wednesday nominated Wrentham District Court Clerk Magistrate Michelle Kelley to be a district court judge.

Kelley has been the clerk magistrate for the court since 2017 after serving 10 years as an assistant clerk at the court. She was previously an assistant clerk at the Somerville District Court for 11 years.

