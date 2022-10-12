WRENTHAM — Gov. Charlie Baker on Wednesday nominated Wrentham District Court Clerk Magistrate Michelle Kelley to be a district court judge.
Kelley has been the clerk magistrate for the court since 2017 after serving 10 years as an assistant clerk at the court. She was previously an assistant clerk at the Somerville District Court for 11 years.
Clerk magistrates wield considerable power in the judicial system. They set bail for defendants, issue arrest warrants and search warrants, preside over show-cause hearings and hear some civil cases as well as motor vehicle ticket appeals.
If she is confirmed by the governor’s council as a district court judge, she will hear a wide range of criminal, civil, housing and juvenile cases as well as mental health petitions and civil litigation. District court criminal jurisdiction extends to all felonies punishable by a sentence up to 2 ½ years.
Early in her career, Kelley also worked in the state Legislature as a page in the House of Representative and as a legislative aide on the House Committee of Government Regulations.
She has also been a part-time professor at Curry College for several years teaching business and labor law.
Kelley also serves on the SAFE Coalition board of directors and volunteers with the Healthy King Philip Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition, both of which try to help individuals and families struggling with alcohol and substance abuse.
Additionally, she volunteers at the Hockomock Area YMCA and at King Philip Regional High School as part of football program’s gridiron organization.
She is also a member of the Tri-County Vocational Technical High School advisory board, where she assists students in the legal and protective services major.
Kelley earned her bachelor’s degree from Emerson College in 1990, her master’s in business from Suffolk University in 1993 and her law degree from New England School of Law in 1997.
