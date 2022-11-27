WRENTHAM -- A Freetown lawyer nominated to be clerk magistrate of the Wrentham District Court got rave reviews during a hearing before the governor’s council.
Pamela Gauvin-Fernandes and supporters told the council Wednesday how she overcame a diagnosis at age 19 of cystic fibrosis to rise through law school, raise two children who are now college age with her husband and practice law for almost 30 years.
Despite living with a progressive, genetic disease that affects the lungs, pancreas and other organs, Gauvin-Fernandes was on the swim and dive team at the University of New Hampshire.
Before she received a double-lung transplant, Gauvin-Fernandez once represented a Vietnam War combat pilot at a trial during which her husband changed her oxygen tanks.
The pilot, who was shot down and rescued from the South China Sea to fly more missions, was so impressed with her grit, he gave her a sword given to him while serving in Vietnam.
Her law partner, state Rep. Christopher Markey, recalled their days working together as young assistant district attorneys and Gauvin-Fernandes never complaining about her illness.
Markey called Gauvin-Fernandes one of the best organized and disciplined people he knows and noted she was recruited by one of the best lawyers in Fall River when she left the district attorney’s office.
“There is no other person that I know of who is more qualified to be a clerk magistrate than Pam,” Markey told the council.
Matthew Burke, a friend for over 20 years and a lawyer in Fall River, said Gauvin-Fernandes is an experienced litigator who has tried over 100 cases and handled thousands of criminal cases.
“Give her a chance,” Burke said. “I promise she will make you proud.”
Gauvin-Fernandes told the council she was born and raised in New Hampshire but has called Bristol County home for about three decades. She said her parents are New Bedford natives.
She said she is “ready for a new challenge” and wants to continue public service as a clerk magistrate and teaching law.
Gauvin-Fernandes is currently a partner in the New Bedford law firm Markey & Gauvin, L.L.P., and is an adjunct professor at the University of Massachusetts School of Law in Dartmouth.
She was nominated for the clerk's position earlier this month by Gov. Charlie Baker.
Several of the councilors indicated they would vote to approve her nomination at the next meeting.
If Gauvin-Fernandes is approved for the clerk magistrate’s position, she will succeed Michelle Kelley, who became a district court judge earlier this month.
