WRENTHAM -- A Freetown lawyer nominated to be clerk magistrate of the Wrentham District Court got rave reviews during a hearing before the governor’s council.

Pamela Gauvin-Fernandes and supporters told the council Wednesday how she overcame a diagnosis at age 19 of cystic fibrosis to rise through law school, raise two children who are now college age with her husband and practice law for almost 30 years.

