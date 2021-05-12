WRENTHAM — The town dog park has reopened after being closed for months due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Police Chief Bill McGrath said in a Facebook post Tuesday that social distancing will still be in place because not everyone is vaccinated.
The park is on the grounds of the Wrentham Developmental Center.
The facility’s director asks that park visitors clean up after their dogs and be patient with others, according to the chief.
Repairs are being made to a fence on the property.
