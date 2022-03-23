FOXBORO — If Robert Worth had second thoughts about becoming the next principal at Burrell Elementary School, the opportunity to sit in on classes during a recent day-long visit erased any doubts.
“That was the key for me,” said Worth, who was introduced publicly at Tuesday night’s school committee meeting. “That’s when I got to see the work that’s being done at the Burrell every day. I was just extremely impressed.”
Worth, a Medfield resident who spent the last four years as vice principal for both the Goddard and Roderick schools in Wrentham, was chosen to lead the Burrell School following a search process involving teachers, parents, administrators and school committee members.
He replaces former principal Michele McCarthy, who retired in January after 17 years as Burrell School principal, and Edward Quigley, who was hired in an interim capacity for the remainder of the 2021-22 school year.
Worth starts his new duties on July 1, according to Superintendent Amy Berdos, who characterized him as a natural teacher with an unwavering commitment to students and families, and a strong, effective communicator.