WRENTHAM — Candidacy papers are available for the town’s annual election April 6, and several residents, mostly incumbents, have already pulled papers.
There is only one seat on the board of selectmen up for grabs this year, that of Gerard Nolan. Nobody has taken out nomination papers for it yet.
Two seats are on the ballot for the local school committee. They’re now held by Danielle Schmitz, the committee’s vice chair, and Kristi Brunick, neither of whom have taken out papers.
George Smith has taken out papers for another term on the board of health, which he chairs. Smith has served on several town boards over the years.
For planning board, incumbents Stephen Schwarm and Charles Woodhams, the vice chairman, have taken out papers.
Longtime assessor Irene Levesque has taken out papers for a two-year board of assessors seat. A full three-year seat that is held by board Chairman Jonathan Marinelli is also expiring.
For library board of trustees, incumbent Robert Casavant has taken out papers. A second seat is filled by Diane Rook.
Housing authority member Alan Richard has taken out papers as has Ann Smith for a second seat on that board.
Ed Goddard has returned papers for another term as town moderator.
All seats are for three years except that second assessor spot, the moderator position, which is one year, and the two housing authority seats, which are for five years.
The deadline to return nomination papers to the town clerk’s office is Feb. 18.
