WRENTHAM — The April 5 annual town election will feature two races — three-way contests for board of selectmen and local school board.
Selectman and former police chief James Anderson, Christopher Gallo and Timothy Konowitz returned nomination papers by the recent deadline for two, three-year selectmen seats available.
Anderson is going for a second term.
Besides Anderson’s seat, the term of Jerome “Jerry” McGovern is expiring, but McGovern is not running for a third term.
McGovern had previously chaired the board as he had the finance committee he served on for 13 years. He also headed a town government study committee that developed the town charter approved in 2014.
For two three-year seats on the local school committee, Philip Jordan, Erin Greaney and Michael Crotty are candidates. The incumbents, board vice chairwoman Erin Destefano and chairwoman Tracey Murphy, are not running.
Marc Waxman is slated to replace James Killion Jr. on the King Philip Regional School Committee.
There can be plenty of write-in candidates in the election.
Planning board member Robert Cass is the only official candidate for three seats expiring on that board. Board members Everett Skinner Jr. and Thomas Wrynn didn’t take out nomination papers.
No one took out papers for a board of health seat held by Brian Kelly.
Board of assessor Thomas DiPlacido Jr. took out papers but didn’t return them.
For two library trustees spots, only member Maureen Osolnik will be listed on the ballot. The other seat up is currently filled by Marleigh Brown.
Town moderator Edward Goddard is also running for re-election.
All offices are three-year terms except moderator, which is a one-year post.
“I think this year was tough for residents to get signatures on nomination papers due to Covid, so I do think we will see a lot of write-ins,” Town Clerk Cindy Thompson said.
“I expect the same volume of turnout as previous town elections.”
