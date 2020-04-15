WRENTHAM — The annual town election has been rescheduled to June 29.
Following special state authorization, selectmen in March voted to postpone the April 6 election because of the coronavirus crisis, and a new date was just selected.
Contests for board of selectmen and housing authority will be decided by voters. Former selectman Charles Kennedy, who decided not to run for a third three-year term two years ago, will face off against political newcomer Robert Morrison. Gerard Nolan opted to not run for another three-year term. And for a five-year housing authority seat, incumbent Alan Richard will square off against Ann Smith.
Veronica Gonzalez is running for local school committee. The seats of Danielle Schmitz, the committee’s vice chair, and Kristi Brunick are expiring but nobody took out papers for the second spot, which can be filled by write-in.
