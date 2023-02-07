WRENTHAM — Residents have until Monday to return nomination papers if they want to run in the town’s annual election April 3, but several already done so.
Michelle Rouse, a former school board member, has returned papers for a three-year seat on the select board held by Charles Kennedy, who is finishing up his third, but not consecutive, term.
Three residents are interested in sitting on the local school committee: Veronica Gonzalez, Sheena Marie Clutterbuck and Rebecka Dawn Webber have all returned papers for two three-year seats. Gonzalez chairs the committee and the other expiring seat is held by Elizabeth (Grey) Almieda.
Joseph P. Cronin IV is seeking to replace Trevor Knott on the King Philip Regional School Committee. Both have pulled papers for the three-year term but only Cronin has returned them.
Charles Woodhams has taken out papers for another three years on the planning board but incumbent Stephen Schwarm hasn’t for the other board seat expiring.
Longtime board of health member George Smith may have opposition as Randall Ferrell has also pulled papers for the three-year seat. Ferrell has returned his papers.
Edward O’Brien has taken out papers for a three-year seat on the board of assessors held by Edward O’Neil.
Library trustees Diane Rook and Honora Rainville have returned papers for the two available three-year seats.
And longtime Town Moderator Edward Goddard has returned papers for the one-year post.
Nobody has pulled papers for a two-year constable position.
Papers are available from and need to be returned to the town clerk’s office at town hall. While 50 signatures of registered voters are required, 55 are recommended.
A special voter registration will be held March 24.