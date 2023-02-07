Wrentham town hall building

Wrentham Town Hall

 staff file photo///

WRENTHAM — Residents have until Monday to return nomination papers if they want to run in the town’s annual election April 3, but several already done so.

Michelle Rouse, a former school board member, has returned papers for a three-year seat on the select board held by Charles Kennedy, who is finishing up his third, but not consecutive, term.

