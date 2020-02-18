WRENTHAM — Voters will decide contests for the board of selectmen and housing authority at the town’s annual election April 6.
Former selectman Charles Kennedy, who decided not to run for a third three-year term two years ago, returned nomination papers for that board on Tuesday’s deadline, according to the town clerk’s office. Kennedy will face off against political newcomer Robert Morrison, who is retired.
There is only one seat on the board of selectmen up for grabs this year, that of Gerard Nolan, who opted to not run for another three-year term. And for a five-year housing authority seat, incumbent Alan Richard will square off against Ann Smith.
Veronica Gonzalez is running for local school committee. The seats of Danielle Schmitz, the committee’s vice chair, and Kristi Brunick are expiring but nobody took out papers for the second spot.
King Philip Regional School Committee member Trevor Knott is running unopposed for re-election, as are board of health chairman George Smith, planning board members Stephen Schwarm and vice chairman Charles Woodhams, board of assessors chairman Jonathan Marinelli, library board of trustees members Robert Casavant and Diane Rook, and town moderator Ed Goddard.
Longtime assessor Irene Levesque had returned papers for a two-year seat on the board of assessors but they didn't have enough valid signatures.
but didn’t return papers.
