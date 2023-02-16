WRENTHAM — It will be a busy annual town election April 3 with an unusual four races.
The deadline was earlier this week to return nomination papers.
The contests are two-candidate races for select board, King Philip Regional School Committee and board of health, and three residents running for two local school committee seats.
Michelle Rouse, a former school board member, and Chris Doherty have returned papers for a three-year seat on the select board held by Charles Kennedy. Kennedy is finishing up his third, but not consecutive, term and didn’t pull papers.
Three residents are interested in sitting on the local school committee: Veronica Gonzalez, former teacher Sheena Clutterbuck and Rebecka Dawn Webber have all returned papers for two three-year seats.
Gonzalez chairs the committee and the other expiring seat is held by Elizabeth (Grey) Almieda, who didn’t take out papers.
Joseph P. Cronin IV hopes to replace Trevor Knott on the KP Regional School Committee.
Planning board member Charles Woodhams is the only resident who returned papers for the two three-year board seats up. Incumbent Stephen Schwarm didn’t take out papers.
Longtime board of health member George Smith will have opposition from Randall Ferrell for his three-year seat.
Library trustees Diane Rook and Honora Rainville have returned papers for the two available three-year seats, and longtime Town Moderator Edward Goddard has returned papers for the one-year post.
Besides that second planning board seat, two other offices can be filled by write-in votes.
Edward O’Neil took out papers for a three-year seat on the board of assessors filled by Edward O’Brien but didn’t return them.
Ed Fitzgerald pulled papers for a two-year constable position but also didn’t return them.
“I expect the election to be a typical town election, although there are some contested races,” Town Clerk Cindy Thompson said.
A special voter registration will be held March 24.
