WRENTHAM — The town has a new selectman and two new local school committee members.
In a three-way race for two three-year board of selectmen seats in Monday’s annual town election, incumbent James Anderson, the town’s former police chief, won a second three-year term with 626 votes, and Christopher Gallo was also elected as the top votegetter with 656 votes.
The third candidate was Timothy Konowitz, who received 469 votes.
Gallo will replace Jerome “Jerry” McGovern, who didn’t run for a third term.
And in a three-way contest for two three-year seats on the local school committee, Philip Jordan recieved 598 votes and Erin Greaney got 556, beating out Michael Crotty, who tallied 414.
The incumbents, board vice chairwoman Erin Destefano and chairwoman Tracey Murphy, didn’t run.
Just 1,015 of the town’s 9,434 registered voters, or 10.7 percent, cast ballots. Town Clerk Cindy Thompson had predicted a typical town election turnout of less than 10 percent.
