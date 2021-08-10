WRENTHAM
A local family who suffered a devastating loss in June when their toddler drowned in their pool was treated Tuesday to a day of go-karting, riding in a SWAT vehicle and support.
The day started out with a SWAT truck arriving with a line of eight police cruisers with lights flashing and sirens blaring after getting a cue from budding 6-year-old police officer Francis Nicoloro.
“Command to SWAT. Roll in,” the young boy, decked out in a police uniform, radioed to the convoy before directing the vehicles up the driveway of his Hillside Drive home.
The visit was far different than Father’s Day weekend when police and firefighters arrived after the youngest child of seven, 18-month-old Angelo Nicoloro, accidentally drowned in the family pool, turning a celebration into a tragedy.
The night of the incident, Police Chief Bill McGrath gave Francis Nicoloro his badge after the young boy seemed to show an interest in it and in becoming a police officer.
Later, he and his older brother, Michael, 9, were given their own police uniforms and black SWAT vests.
On Tuesday, they got to crawl inside a real Metro-Lec SWAT vehicle and ride in it with a police escort to Supercharged Entertainment on Route 1.
“I might become SWAT, I might not,” Francis Nicoloro told a Metro-Lec officer.
With the help of the officer, Francis Nicoloro put on a 40-pound vest to get a feel for his possible future career.
“Thinking about running around the vehicle a few times?” the officer asked, before the young boy started off only to change his mind.
“I don’t think so,” he said, laughing with the officer, who explained the SWAT gear can weigh up to 60 pounds.
Although he has a uniform, too, Michael Nicoloro apparently chose to be in plain clothes Tuesday, wearing a blue shirt and red shorts to climb about the vehicle.
Afterwards, the family was given a police escort to Supercharged, which boasts of having the largest multi-level indoor go-kart track in the world.
The owner, Steven Sangermano, “rolled out the red carpet” for the family and gave them free time for a day at the facility and their own private track, McGrath said.
The visit at the home, the police chief said, was a day for the officers and the family to spend some time together and under better circumstances.
“I want them to know we’re not just there for tragedy but we’re there for support,” McGrath said.
