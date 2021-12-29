WRENTHAM -- Three homes on Route 140 were evacuated for a couple of hours Tuesday afternoon after a homeowner accidentally ruptured a gas line.
The homes were on Franklin Street (Route 140) in the area of King Philip Regional High School, officials said.
Fire Chief Antonio Marino said a gas line was ruptured by a resident pulling shrubbery out of the ground about 4:30 p.m.
No injuries were reported.
Eversource officials responded but initially had difficulty isolating the leak, according to the fire chief.
Officials recommend homeowners call DigSafe at 811 before digging even shallow excavation jobs to avoid hitting utility lines, although Marino said he did not know if they were notified in the incident Tuesday.
DigSafe is a non-profit company that notifies utility companies to mark their lines at no cost to homeowners.
Police detoured traffic around the affected area through King Philip Regional High School.
In another incident on Route 140, firefighters were called to an apartment at 349 East St., about 8:15 p.m. for what turned out to be a malfunctioning gas boiler, Marino said.
A resident discovered flames coming out of the unit after noticing soot inside the building.
The fire was contained to the unit and Eversource responded to shut the equipment down until repairs could be made, Marino said.
The apartment house had working carbon monoxide detectors but they were not activated by the incident, according to the fire chief.
