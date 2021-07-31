WRENTHAM -- The fire department has been awarded a $234,780 federal grant for training and wellness programs for firefighters.
The funds will defray costs associated with training and certification in emergency vehicle operations, motor pump operations, and scene management, Town Administrator Kevin Sweet and Fire Chief Antonio Marino said.
Firefighter wellness initiatives are also part of the grant in the way of cancer prevention and specialized exercise equipment, the officials said.
“We are extremely grateful to receive these funds to provide vital training and equipment for members of the Wrentham fire department,” Marino said in a statement.
The grant was obtained with the collaborative efforts led by Capt. Kenneth Jefferson along with firefighter Devan Cornetta, Capt. Michael Wainwright and Deputy Robert Maduskuie.
“We will continue to chisel a firm foundation through increased training and procurement through this federal funding opportunity,” Marino said.
The fire chief thanked the community, the town administrator and various town boards for their support.
The training paid for by the grant will help bring our department into compliance with recommended National Fire Protection Association and other national standards, Marino said.
It will also improve the ability of firefighters to perform their duties, reduce mistakes that may place firefighters in harm’s way “and generally increase our ability to respond to the needs of the community,” Marino added.
The Assistance to Firefighters Grant program is one of three that constitute the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's and Federal Emergency Management Agency’s focus on enhancing the safety of the public and firefighters with respect to fire and fire-related hazards, Marino said.
