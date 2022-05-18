WRENTHAM — The town fire department recently held its first in-person swearing-in and promotion ceremony since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic
Numerous firefighters were sworn in and promoted during a ceremony held at the public safety building and overseen by Fire Chief Antonio Marino.
Several firefighters were promoted, including Robert Holst and Patrick McMorrow to captain, and Mitchell Herrick and Mathew Levine to lieutenant.
Marino also presented for swearing-in 10 firefighters: Alex Acorroni, Brendan Black, Michael Bourque, Paul Dwelly, Michael Falter, Tyler Gover, Renae Mansfield, Jeremy Prairie, Peter Rowe and Albert Tranquillino.
Town Clerk Cindy Thompson swore in the firefighters and recited their oaths at the ceremony.
“Each and every one of these firefighters deserved this ceremony to highlight their accomplishments and welcome them into their new roles, Town Administrator Kevin Sweet said.
Others attending the weekend event included Selectman James Anderson, the town’s former police chief, selectmen Chairman Joseph Botaish and fellow board members Christopher Gallo and Bill Harrington.
Also in attendance were the firefighters’ families and friends.