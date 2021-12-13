WRENTHAM — A local firefighter and three police officers are being hailed for saving an elderly disabled man from a house fire 11 days ago in Bellingham.
Their efforts came while they were off duty, and almost went unnoticed even by the Bellingham fire chief. He told The Sun Chronicle Monday he just recently found out about them. “They did a heroic act and I’m grateful for what they did,” Chief Steven Gentile said.
He was speaking about Wrentham fire Lt. Paul Connolly, Wrentham police Sgt. Rick Mayhew and fellow police officers Derek Cassidy and Mark Miscavage.
The men were returning home from dinner about 9:30 p.m. Dec. 3 when Mayhew spotted the fire on the second floor of the house on Mechanic Street in Bellingham, authorities said.
They opened the front door and were met by two men escaping the smoke and flames who told them another man, bedridden, was still inside.
Connolly ran into the home and quickly located the trapped man. With the help of Cassidy and an unknown civilian passerby, they carried the man out and to safety in a bed sheet, according to authorities. Mayhew and Miscavage were inside the front door, where they had to physically prevent at least one occupant from returning inside, authorities said.
“For them to do that, to put themselves in without any protective gear or equipment is an unselfish act. We don’t know what would have happened if they didn’t do that,” Gentile said.
“This is an example of what police and firefighters do every day,” Wrentham Police Chief Bill McGrath said. “You’re never off duty.”
Noting a civilian was also involved, the police chief added most everyone would feel compelled to act.
“I think it’s just human nature. People don’t want to see other people get hurt,” McGrath said.
“Visions of relaxing at home and hitting the sack, in a heartbeat, gave way to heroics and lifesaving,” he added.
The Bellingham fire chief said his firefighters were told everyone was out of the house when they arrived.
The Wrentham firefighters union mentioned the incident in a Facebook post last Friday and Wrentham police had a Facebook post Monday with more details.
McGrath said the men sought no attention for their heroic actions. He said there will be a public ceremony in the spring to recognize them.
Several fire departments assisted Bellingham, including Wrentham and Norfolk.
