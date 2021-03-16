WRENTHAM -- A load of rubbish in the back of a trash truck caught fire Tuesday morning as the hauler was on his route on Madison Street.
When the driver realized the trash was on fire, he pulled into a clearing on the side of Madison Street and dumped the burning refuse, Deputy Fire Chief Robert Maduskuie said.
“He heard a bang. He got out of the truck and saw the smoke coming out of the back of the truck,” Maduskuie said.
Firefighters were called about 7:30 a.m. to the area of 777 Madison St. where the driver dumped the flaming trash.
The pile of trash, about 30 feet by 50 feet, was fully involved when firefighters arrived, Maduskuie said.
The fire was under control in about 15 minutes but it took about an hour to put completely out.
A public works employee helped firefighters by helping disperse the burning trash with a front-end loader, Maduskuie said.
The truck sustained very little damage and there were no injuries.
The cause of the fire was not known, he said.
