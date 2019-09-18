WRENTHAM — The town has received a $1 million federal grant to help pay for six new firefighters that Chief Antonio Marino says are badly needed.
He said he and his officers will come up with a plan to utilize the additional hands, and restaffing the Sheldonville satellite station is one possible place for them.
Sheldonville has been closed for years due to a lack of staffing, the chief said. It was once staffed by call firefighters, but the town doesn’t have many of those anymore.
Getting from department headquarters to the west side of the town can be difficult because of traffic, and having Sheldonville open would reduce response time.
It will take a few months to hire the new firefighters, who will be required to become paramedics within two years, Marino said.
First, he said, he has to talk to town officials about coming up with Wrentham’s share of the funding.
The $1,004,828 grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency provides funding for three years.
However, the funding decreases every year while the amount the town must contributed rises until Wrentham becomes responsible for 100 percent of the cost in the fourth year.
The grant would pay 75 percent of the costs for the first two years, 35 percent the third year and zero the fourth, Marino said.
The grant was part of $30 million released across the state Wednesday after an announcement by the Massachusetts congressional delegation. Norfolk is getting a similar, previously announced grant for $246,000 for two additional firefighters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.