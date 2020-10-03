WRENTHAM — The town has small business grants available, with a preliminary application deadline of 4:30 p.m., Wednesday.
Microenterprise grants are up to $10,000 for eligible businesses.
Funding for this program is provided through a grant the town received from the Massachusetts Department of Housing and Community Development.
For eligibility requirements and grant program instructions, visit the town website at www.wrentham.ma.us
For questions, contact Paula Stuart at 617-388-1331 or email pstuart@cogincorp.com
