WRENTHAM — Residents are urged to help determine Wrentham’s future by participating in two upcoming forums as the town continues developing a new master plan to guide growth.
Officials are encouraging residents to share their ideas about key issues and opportunities facing the town at virtual forums set for the next two Tuesday nights.
The forums are scheduled for 7 to 8:30 p.m. both nights.
RSVP at mapc.ma/wrentham-forums to get information on how to join the Zoom sessions.
Participants will hear the results of a survey conducted this winter and discuss the plan’s draft goals.
The March 22 forum will focus on land use, open space, and transportation. The March 29 forum will focus on historic and cultural resources, community facilities and surveys, and energy and sustainability.
“Vision of Tomorrow: Wrentham Master Plan 2030” is a town-wide effort that will shape local decision-making for the next decade.
In September 2021, Wrentham and the town’s regional planning agency, Metropolitan Area Planning Council, published phase 1 of the master plan which included developing a shared vision for the future of the town, as well as strategies and actions for housing and economic development.
The master plan’s second phase focuses on the town’s land use, zoning, open space, recreation, transportation, historical and cultural resources, community facilities, services, energy, and sustainability.
The final plan will include goals, as well as strategies and actions to achieve those goals.
Focus groups are an integral part of the planning.
Town officials are guiding the plan process, with help from a steering committee made up of local leaders and technical assistance from the Metropolitan Area Planning Council.
To learn more about the project and view video recordings of past meetings, visit www.mapc.org/wrentham-vision.
For more information, contact Rachel Benson, the town’s director of planning and economic development, at rbenson@wrentham.ma.us or 508-384-5400, Ext. 5486.