WRENTHAM — A new collaboration spearheaded by the town is aimed at strengthening and unifying local businesses and their owners.
The Wrentham Business Collaborative will focus on promoting local businesses by giving them a platform on which they can communicate and work together, Town Administrator Kevin Sweet said Wednesday.
Business owners can use the organization to raise issues, propose solutions and share a unified voice, Sweet said.
“This is a great opportunity for Wrentham businesses to support each other and the town itself,” Sweet said. “As COVID-19 continues to adversely impact small business owners, we’re proud to offer our local businesses this chance to collaborate and stick together during these tough times.”
The collaborative stems from a focus group discussion conducted by the town.
Businesses that participated in the group expressed a desire for collaboration and a unified message to address problems and develop solutions.
The WBC is supported by the Wrentham Economic Development Commission.
For now, meetings will be conducted remotely as COVID-19 restrictions remain in place.
Wrentham businesses interested in joining the collaborative are encouraged to reach out to Rachel Benson, Director of Planning and Economic Development, at 508-384-5400, ext. 5486.
The town has also set up a Facebook group for participating businesses to further interact with each other.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.