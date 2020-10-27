WRENTHAM — Police Chief William McGrath is warning residents there are political sign thieves in their midst. And he’s adding that if he gets video footage of the culprits, he’ll make them do an online “walk of shame.”
“Support The Police; Vote Biden; Vote Trump; Vote Dooley; BLM signs are disappearing ‘left and right’!” the chief lamented recently in a department Facebook post. “I want to believe adults aren’t crazy enough to be stealing lawn signs. Hopefully it’s mischievous kiddies”
To lessen the chances of being victimized, McGrath advises residents to plant their signs away from the street. And “if you want to catch the culprit, place your sign in view of your Ring doorbell or your surveillance cameras,” he said.
“You can always buy a critter camera to catch the critter hoisting your sign,” the chief said. “If you catch someone on the cam, we’ll take a look and post it on our WPD Facebook ‘walk of shame’ section.”
