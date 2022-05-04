WRENTHAM -- Workshops on town lakes will be held Saturday as Wrentham prepares for impacts of climate change.
The sessions are targeting property owners around Lake Pearl, Lake Archer and Mirror Lake, officials said.
Residents can learn ways to protect and restore the lakes.
Charles River Watershed Association representatives will lead a discussion on water quality, climate change, and green stormwater infrastructure solutions for climate hazard areas in Wrentham.
Residents will also learn what they as homeowners can do to help local water resources, and get a tour of a property to see what is possible.
There will be two in-person, outdoor workshops, held rain or shine.
The first is at 10 a.m. at Lake Archer. Meet at Oak Point cul-de-sac.
The second is at 2 p.m. at Lake Pearl. Meet at the town beach, Sweatt Beach, at 15 Woolford Road.
For more information, visit the CRWA website and scroll down to upcoming events: www.crwa.org/events.html.
The workshops are part of the Climate Resilience and Low Impact Development plan being developed by the town and funded through the state's Municipal Vulnerability Preparedness Program.
The town has created a webpage, tinyurl.com/yal6b85p, with more information and a map of potential spots for green infrastructure projects to adapt for climate change, with the help of a $113,344 municipal climate resilience grant from the state.