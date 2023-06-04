WRENTHAM -- Residents vote on spending for the next budget year, looking into alternative electrical companies, and three requests from the state Legislature at Monday's annual town meeting.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. in the high school auditorium.
Besides the budget for the fiscal year starting July 1, building and equipment expenditures known as capital items are also up for a vote, including a new ambulance.
Authorization is sought for the town to look into a community aggregation program to reduce electrical costs among local ratepayers as many other area communities offer.
There are three home rule petitions from the state Legislature sought:
One would increase the number of on-premise alcohol licenses.
Firefighters up to the deputy chief would be removed from hiring requirements under the state Civil Service program.
Another home rule petition requested would allow Police Chief William McGrath to serve up to age 70, which he will reach in June 2030.
A citizens petition seeks a temporary moratorium on senior living community developments and formation of a study committee to review a bylaw for such housing.
Also, money is requested for a new firefighters contract.