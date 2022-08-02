WRENTHAM — Firefighters from area communities responded to a house fire early Tuesday night at 10 Alden Lane, near the Plainville line.
The blaze was reported about 6:50 p.m. and police observed flames showing from the outside of the house.
Plainville and Norfolk firefighters assisted at the fire scene.
The home has solar panels on the roof and electrical power was shut off by firefighters. National Grid was alerted.
The state fire marshal’s office was also contacted and the town building inspector was called to the scene.
Bellingham firefighters covered the fire station.
Foxboro firefighters responded to the fire scene but later responded to a large fire in Norwood.
No other information was available Tuesday night.