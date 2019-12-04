WRENTHAM — The average value of a home in Wrentham is now approaching a half-million dollars, and the owner of that typical home can expect to pay about $62 more in property taxes this fiscal year than last year.
Selectmen held the annual tax hearing Tuesday night and decided, with input from assessors, to keep the tax burden split between homeowners and business owners close to what it has been.
The tentative tax rates are $14.25 per $1,000 assessed value for homes and $18.39 for business.
That represents a 13-cent increase for residential and 15-cent increase for business.
The $62 increase for a home valued at $478,000 doesn’t include the impact of the Community Preservation Act.
Taxpayers last year for the first time saw the CPA’s 1 percent surcharge show up on their tax bills. The CPA raises money for open space and historical preservation, affordable housing and recreation. The first $100,000 of a home’s value is exempt.
The proposed tax rates still need to be approved by the state Department of Revenue, but tax bills should be mailed out by the end of the month, with the third quarter payment due Feb. 1. The previous two payments for this fiscal year that started July 1 were estimated tax bills.
Selectman James Anderson asked how Wrentham compares with other towns when it comes to taxes.
“I know we are comparable to those that have split rates,” board of assessors Chairman Jonathan Marinelli said.
The town enacted a dual tax rate in 2003.
“It’s worked out well,” Selectman Stephen Langley said.
Selectmen Tuesday also voted to continue a small tax break for small businesses valued at $1 million or less with fewer than 10 full-time employees. It exempts 10 percent of their value from taxation. About 20 qualify out of over 250 local businesses.
“It will help small business,” Marinelli said. “There are quite a few.”
Some of the new tax growth includes Ledgeview, the expansive residential and commercial development being built off Route 1 and Madison Street.
Log In
