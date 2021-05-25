WRENTHAM — A fire last Friday at a lakefront home on Lake Archer was likely caused by an unspecified electrical issue in a bedroom closet area, Fire Chief Antonio Marino said Tuesday.
The fire at 431 Franklin St. could have been much worse if it hadn’t been for an app that notified the owner that the smoke alarms were activated, Marino said.
The homeowner was alerted by a text from her Nest App that the smoke alarms were sounding and notified other family members who were outside the home and unaware of the fire, Marino said.
The residents rushed into the house to investigate but were driven out by smoke and called 911.
When firefighters arrived about 4 p.m., they found heavy smoke coming out of the eaves of the single-story ranch house and then found flames in the closet area, Marino said.
The firefighters, who had to maneuver down a common driveway to the home well off the road, did a great job in knocking down the flames in about 20 minutes, he said.
There were no injuries.
But the chief said the fire could have been much worse if it wasn’t for the early detection by the smoke alarms and the app that warned the homeowner.
“Thankfully it wasn’t at night with everyone asleep,” Marino said.
The residents of the home are now staying with family due to the smoke and water damage to the home. Local firefighters were assisted by firefighters from Franklin, Walpole, Foxboro, Plainville, Norfolk and North Attleboro.
