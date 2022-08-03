wrentham fire 8-2-22

An accidental fire damaged a split-level ranch house Tuesday night at 10 Aldis Lane.

 PLAINVILLE FIRE DEPARTMENT

WRENTHAM -- A fire that damaged an Aldis Lane home Tuesday night started in a wooden mulch-filled planter which was dry, Fire Chief Antonio Marino said.

A neighbor reported the fire at 10 Aldis Lane about 6:50 p.m. after seeing flames outside on the right side of the house, where the planter was on a deck, Marino said Wednesday morning.

