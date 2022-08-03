WRENTHAM -- A fire that damaged an Aldis Lane home Tuesday night started in a wooden mulch-filled planter which was dry, Fire Chief Antonio Marino said.
A neighbor reported the fire at 10 Aldis Lane about 6:50 p.m. after seeing flames outside on the right side of the house, where the planter was on a deck, Marino said Wednesday morning.
When firefighters arrived, the flames had gone up the side of the split-level ranch house and through an open window into the kitchen, according to the fire chief.
The fire was knocked down in about 10 minutes but firefighters remained for extensive overhauling operations, Marino said.
The blaze was accidental but the exact cause has not been determined, Marino said.
No one was home at the time of the fire and the owner left about 45 minutes before it was reported.
The dry conditions have made it easier for mulch fires to start, Marino said.
No firefighters were injured fighting the blaze, which occurred when temperatures remained hot with high humidity.
The residents of the home are believed to be staying with family and will be displaced until repairs can be made.
Aldis Lane is a cul-de-sac off Fisher Road in the north end of town.
Wrentham firefighters were assisted at the scene by firefighters from Foxboro, Plainville and Norfolk.
Bellingham firefighters covered the fire station.
The Mansfield Emergency Management Agency also responded to the scene.
