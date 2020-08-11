WRENTHAM — The town is limiting Sweatt Beach to Massachusetts residents only due to COVID-19 restrictions that Gov. Charlie Baker announced last week.
Anyone 18 or older must present a valid Massachusetts license or Massachusetts-issued ID for entrance to the public beach on Lake Pearl off Woolford Road, according to the town’s recreation department.
The regulation will remain for the rest of the 2020 season.
Baker last week invoked travel restrictions requiring visitors to the state and Massachusetts residents returning home from out of state to fill out a Massachusetts Travel Form and quarantine for 14 days.
Travelers who are coming from a designated, lower-risk state or can provide a negative COVID-19 test from the last 72 hours are exempt.
Anyone who fails to comply with the travel order risks a $500 fine.
As per the state guidelines, the recreation department requires all patrons over age 2 to wear a mask when walking in the parking lot.
Once on the beach area, masks should be worn until guests and families are seated a distance of 12 feet from other guests. Masks should also be worn when visiting the restrooms.
A minimum of 6 feet between groups is required and the capacity can be limited by the beach manager to achieve social distancing guidelines.
Sweatt Beach is open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., weather permitting.
