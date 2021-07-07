WRENTHAM -- Planning has begun for a big bash to celebrate the town's 350th anniversary in two years.
Wrentham was founded in 1673 and the anniversary is in 2023. A 350th Anniversary Committee has just been appointed to start planning and organizing the celebration.
Members are Town Moderator Edward Goddard, Town Clerk Cindy Thompson, Stephen Johnson, Karen Becker, Kristen Andreozzi, E. Grey Almeida, selectman and former police chief James Anderson, Gary Duquette, and Paula Sullivan.
“After well over a year of dealing with the pandemic and everything that went along with it, this will definitely be something for the entire town to look forward to,” Town Administrator Kevin Sweet said. “The Town of Wrentham has a rich history and many residents who care deeply about their hometown, and we look forward to having a great mix of people sit on this committee to help us plan a year-long celebration to remember.”
Committee members were asked to mention the length of residency in Wrentham and any relevant experience they may have that would contribute to the committee.
The town’s last major anniversary celebration was its tricentennial in 1973. Events that year included a beauty pageant and show, carnivals, fireworks displays, a parade, a Homecoming Day and a tricentennial ball.
Additional details about the 350th will be shared regularly leading up to the celebration, Sweet added.
