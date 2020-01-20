WRENTHAM — Finance Director Karen Jelloe has retired after 11 years in the job.
Jelloe worked her last day Wednesday and will officially retire Jan. 31, capping a career in public service lasting 40 years.
“Karen has been instrumental in overseeing our town’s finances for more than a decade,” Town Administrator Kevin Sweet said in a prepared statement. “We wish her the best in her much-deserved retirement, and I know I speak for everyone in the Town of Wrentham in thanking her for her hard work and commitment to the town.”
Jelloe began her career with the state, first in the State Auditor’s Office and then for 10 years as a field representative with the Bureau of Accounts. She served as the treasurer-collector for Dover from 1999 to 2008 before being named finance director/treasurer-collector for Wrentham.
Jelloe was named to the board of directors of the Norfolk County Retirement System in 2012 and has served as treasurer of the Norfolk County Municipal Finance Officers Association. Jelloe also served on the steering committee of the West Suburban Health Group, of which Wrentham is a participant, and during her time in Wrentham she implemented cloud-based financial management software for the town.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.