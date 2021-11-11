WRENTHAM — A local man charged with causing a deadly car crash on Route 1 in Sharon earlier this week was released to home confinement on $5,000 cash bail Wednesday.
Nicholas Snyder, 22, was found dangerous after a pretrial detention hearing in Stoughton District Court but was granted bail with conditions, according to the Norfolk County district attorney’s office.
Snyder is accused of driving dangerously and speeding from state police at up to 100 mph before crashing into two cars at the intersection of Old Post Road near the Foxboro line Sunday night.
Killed in the crash was Kevin Earley, 21, of Sharon, the son of a retired Sharon firefighter and member of the Sharon historical commission.
Before the crash, state police say a trooper on a construction detail on Route 1 in Foxboro started to chase after Snyder after he allegedly sped by nearly hitting a worker.
State police say the pursuit was called off prior to the crash.
Snyder has pleaded innocent to charges including motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation and assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon.
Prosecutors wanted Snyder to be kept in jail without bail while they prepare for trial.
While he is out on bail, according to the district attorney’s office, Snyder is prohibited from drinking alcohol, using illicit drugs and driving among other conditions. He is due back in court in January for a pre-trial conference.
