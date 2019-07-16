Thirteen individuals, including a Wrentham man, have graduated from the training academy to be deupty sheriffs at the Norfolk County Sheriff’s office.
The individuals completed 400 hours of training over 10 weeks, according to Norfolk County Sheriff Jerome McDermott.
The newest deputy sheriffs are Luke Sprague of Wrentham, James Aikens of Quincy, Joseph Alibrandi of Quincy, Jahmari Bartley of Walpole, Matthew Beard of Hanover, Andrew Connelly of Stoneham, Robert Harnais of Braintree, Quenten Harrell of Franklin, Sean Harrington of Quincy, John Mahoney III of Braintree, Mitchell Mooney of Easton), Jared Van Ness of Walpole and Jake Walsh of Watertown)
“This graduating class is well suited for our mission,” Sheriff McDermott said. “Nearly all of you hail from Norfolk County. Many of you are from families with proud traditions of law enforcement service.”
The graduates received 10 weeks of classroom and practical training focused on interpersonal communications, corrections and criminal justice systems, transportation procedures, defensive tactics, firearms and first-responder training, among other areas.
