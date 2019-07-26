WRENTHAM -- Federal, state and local law enforcement officers arrested a local man after raiding his May Street home and seizing five assault-style rifles, homemade explosives and large capacity ammunition magazines Friday.
Michael R. Roby, 38, of 5 May St., was ordered held in jail on $50,000 cash bail by Judge Thomas Finigan after pleading innocent in Wrentham District Court to 31 weapons charges, four counts of possession of explosive devices and unlawful possession of fireworks, according to court records.
In an interview with state police, Roby, who is not licensed to possess the weapons, allegedly admitted to purchasing parts and assembling the firearms in his home. He allegedly told the officers he believed he could possess the weapons in his home, according to court records.
A state police SWAT team raided the house, at the corner of May Street and Route 140, just before 7 a.m. and arrested Roby without incident. Investigators had obtained a search warrant for the house Thursday, according to court records.
The SWAT team moved in shortly after Roby accepted a parcel package containing two Glock selector switches from a U.S. Postal Inspector acting in an undercover capacity, according to court records.
A Glock selector switch is a device that is attached to the firearm that makes a semi-automatic weapon fully automatic. The switches are considered bump stocks and are illegal, according to state police.
State police said they found two AR-15 style rifles insecurely stored in a bedroom. One of th guns was loaded with a high-capacity magazine. Three other AR-15 style rifles were found in a safe in his bedroom, according to state police.
Also found in his bedroom were an unsecured Glock pistol loaded with a high-capacity magazine on a nightstand. Troopers also found an additional high-capacity 9 mm magazine in nightstand, according to state police.
None of the weapons had serial numbers, state police said.
In addition, according to state police, Roby had 19 high-capacity rifle magazines, assorted ammunition and two silencers. The five homemade devices were found in his bedroom closet, according to state police.
The commercial grade fireworks seized, according to state police, are of the type that could be used in the manufacture of improvised explosive devices. The homemade devices were secured by the State Police Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit to be rendered safe, according to state police.
Involved in the investigation were Massachusetts State Police, Wrentham Police, U.S. Homeland Security Investigations, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the state Attorney General’s office and the Norfolk County district attorney’s office.
“This investigation and warrant execution was a shining example of a multi-agency partnership, and one that removed an arsenal of home-assembled high-capacity weapons from a defendant who was not authorized by law to make or possess them,” Col. Kerry Gilpin, superintendent of the state police, said in a statement.
Police Chief Bill McGrath said the joint operation was a great example of what various law enforcement agencies can accomplish when they work together.
"Quick and clear sharing of information between all agencies resulted in a successful operation with no injuries to police, civilians or the suspect. Wrentham Police are pleased we were able to assist with resolving a potentially dangerous situation," McGrath said in a statement.
Among the charges Roby faces are multiple counts of possession of a machine gun, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a large capacity magazine and possession of a silencer.
If convicted of the most serious charges, he faces a maximum of life in prison, according to court records.
