SHARON -– A Wrentham man was under guard at a Boston hospital charged in a fatal car crash on Route 1 near the Foxboro line Sunday night, state police said.
The suspect, Nicholas Snyder, 22, faces motor vehicle homicide and other related offenses, David Procopio, a state police spokesman, said Monday.
Snyder was the driver of a 2020 Nissan Altima that was allegedly traveling North on Route 1 at a high rate of speed before it collided with the rear of a car on Route 1 at Old Post Road in Sharon about 8 p.m. Sunday, Procopio said in a press release.
Killed in the crash was Kevin Earley, 21, of Sharon, according to the Norfolk County district attorney's office.
Earley is the son of retired Sharon firefighter Timothy Earley.
Moments before the crash, a witness told state police the Nissan was allegedly traveling erratically north on Route 1 in Foxboro, Procopio said.
Around the same time state police received that call, a trooper assigned to a road detail on Route 1 North in Foxboro saw the Nissan pass him in a work zone “at an extremely high rate of speed,” Procopio said.
The car almost struck a worker on the detail who had just entered his truck mere seconds earlier, according to Procopio.
The trooper pulled out of the work zone in an attempt to catch up to the Nissan but state police terminated the pursuit before the crash occurred, according to Procopio.
After striking the Subaru, Snyder’s car crossed into the southbound lane where it struck a Dodge Durango SUV, Procopio said.
The driver of the Durango suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to state police.
Snyder also suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston where he was under state police guard.
He was expected to be arraigned in Stoughton District Court Monday afternoon, authorities said.
In a statement, the Sharon firefighters union said, "Our deepest sympathies
and condolences are with the entire Earley family during this difficult time."
The union is raising funds for the Earley family with the funeral costs and say all the money raised will go to the family.
Donations can be made by cash or check made out to The Sharon Firefighters Association. The donations should be sent to the Sharon Firefighters Association, 211 South Main Street, Sharon, MA 02067.
"Please keep the Earley family in your thoughts through this challenging situation," the statement said.
Timothy Earley is a lifelong Sharon resident who served on the fire department for over 25 years, according to the union.
The crash remains under investigation by state police at the Foxboro barracks, the collision analysis and reconstruction section, crime scene services and the Norfolk County district attorney’s office.
Sharon police and fire also assisted.
