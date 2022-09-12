Attleboro District Court building

Attleboro District Court

 Sun Chronicle file photo

ATTLEBORO -- A man charged with illegally possessing a gun which he allegedly left in a Norton motel room two months ago has been granted bail after spending a month in jail.

Michael Goodale, 38, of Wrentham, was granted $1,000 cash bail after Attleboro District Court Judge Edmond Mathers ruled Monday that prosecutors failed to prove he should continue to be held without bail as a dangerous person.

