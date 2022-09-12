ATTLEBORO -- A man charged with illegally possessing a gun which he allegedly left in a Norton motel room two months ago has been granted bail after spending a month in jail.
Michael Goodale, 38, of Wrentham, was granted $1,000 cash bail after Attleboro District Court Judge Edmond Mathers ruled Monday that prosecutors failed to prove he should continue to be held without bail as a dangerous person.
Goodale was arraigned last month on a warrant and has been held awaiting a dangerousness hearing. A previously scheduled hearing was postponed due to health reasons, his lawyer said.
He is accused of leaving a loaded 9 mm semi-automatic handgun in a night stand in a room at the Extended Stay America hotel at 280 South Washington St. in Norton on July 14.
He pleaded innocent to improper storage of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm (subsequent offense), unlawful possession of ammunition and two counts of unlawful possession of a large capacity device.
Prosecutors argued he was a danger because he has a prior conviction on firearms and drug charges and has violated his probation in addition to serving jail sentences.
His lawyer, Damien Puller of Taunton, argued his client should be released on bail with conditions because nothing in his record or the new allegations suggested he was a danger to the community.
If Goodale posts the bail, he was ordered to stay away from the motel.
The case was continued for a pretrial conference in November.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.