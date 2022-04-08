WRENTHAM — In new disclosures Friday, prosecutors alleged a 22-year-old local man was over twice the legal limit for intoxication and driving 117 mph when he caused a deadly crash on Route 1 in Sharon in November.
Nicholas Snyder of 205 Cumberland Road pleaded not guilty in Dedham Superior Court this past week to an indictment charging him with second-degree murder and two related offenses, the Norfolk County district attorney’s office said Friday.
Killed in the 8 p.m. Nov. 7 crash was Kevin Earley, 21, of Sharon, the son of a retired Sharon firefighter and member of the Sharon historical commission. He was stopped at a traffic light at Old Post Road near the Foxboro line when the crash occurred and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Snyder, who was injured in the crash, previously faced lesser offenses. But authorities obtained a grand jury indictment Tuesday after getting his medical records through a search warrant and interviewing witnesses, according to court records.
Prosecutors say Snyder was drinking beer and smoking marijuana the day of the crash and that his blood-alcohol content was 0.19%, over twice the legal limit for intoxication, according to court records.
Snyder allegedly drove erratically and sped north on Route 1, passing a trooper at a construction zone before crashing into the victim’s car.
Prosecutors say the trooper attempted to pursue Snyder but broke off the chase. Snyder continued on, allegedly striking Earley’s car without braking, according to court records.
“The murder indictment returned by the grand jury accurately reflects that the allegations here go beyond those in a straight motor vehicle homicide case,” Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey said in a statement Friday.
Snyder was also indicted on charges of vehicular manslaughter while driving drunk and assault with a dangerous weapon: motor vehicle.
His lawyer, Joseph Cataldo of Franklin, said his client should not be charged with a life felony. He said if his client was as drunk as alleged, he would not have been able to form the intent to kill, a legal element to prove the charge.
“It’s a gross overreach to charge him with murder,” Cataldo said.
A conviction for second-degree murder carries a penalty of life with parole eligibility. The maximum on the manslaughter charge is 20 years.
“There are mitigating factors that we will be sharing with the district attorney’s office and the court,” Cataldo said, adding it would be “premature” to disclose any specifics.
“My client and his family feel terrible about what occurred. They offer their sincere sympathy and condolences, through me, to the Earley family,” Cataldo said.
Superior Court Judge Beverly Cannone increased Snyder’s bail to $50,000 cash from the $5,000 initially imposed after the crash. Snyder remains in home confinement with a GPS monitoring bracelet and must refrain from using drugs or alcohol and obey other conditions set previously in district court.