NORTON — A guest at a local motel is facing charges he left a loaded handgun he was not licensed to possess in the nightstand of his room.
Michael Goodale, 38, of Wrentham, was ordered held without bail Thursday pending a dangerousness hearing in Attleboro District Court on Monday.
He pleaded innocent to improper storage of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm (subsequent offense), unlawful possession of ammunition and two counts of unlawful possession of a large capacity device.
Goodale has a prior conviction for unlawful possession of a firearm, police said.
Police were called to the Extended Stay America hotel at 280 South Washington St. on July 14 and were told a guest in one of the rooms left a gun in the nightstand near the Holy Bible after changing rooms.
Goodale left the hotel soon after officers arrived and appeared in court Thursday after being arrested on a warrant, police said.
The room was rented to new guests but it was not known if they had entered the room or saw the gun.
Police entered the room and recovered a loaded 9 mm semi-automatic handgun and a second loaded magazine, according to the police report.
Goodale’s arrest came after an investigation by officers Sean Worrall and Bryan King.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.